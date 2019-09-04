A riff on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring the world's premiere Charles Bronson impersonator has arrived in the form of Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, which also plays off of HBO's hit series and Charles Bronson's own Once Upon a Time in the West for a trifecta of tomfoolery. Today, we have a trailer and poster for this revenge Western staring Robert Bronzi, which looks like an action-packed Fugazi, sun bleached and faded to perfection.

The new artwork and a trailer have been released for Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, the new revenge western feature starring Robert Bronzi (recent hit Death Kiss) and Michael Pare (Streets of Fire) that comes out October 1st in the U.S. The story concerns a notorious gunslinger who is slipped a slow-acting poison by an heiress and told he has three days to track down and rescue her sister, who has been kidnapped by a band of hoodlums and holds the antidote. Rene Perez directs from his screenplay, with Jeff Miller (The Toybox) also contributing.

Bronzi plays the gunslinger. Pare plays the main villain. The cast is rounded out with Karin Brauns (Playing with Dolls series), Lauren Compton (Clowntown), actor-model Chris Matteis, J.D. Angstadt, Jose Varela Garcia, Justin Hawkins, Tony Jackson, and Sierra Sherbundy. The movie was filmed in California as well as in Western Leone, near Almeria, Spain, site of much of the filming of the famous Sergio Leone/Charles Bronson western Once Upon a Time in the West.

Miller (who produced the recent Death Kiss, which Perez directed, as well as the recent thriller The Russian Bride) is producing with Ronnie D. Lee (The Toybox, Ouija House) through their companies Millman Productions and Ron Lee Productions, respectively. Says Miller.

"If you liked Death Kiss, you'll love Bronzi again delivering his brand of justice. We filmed at recognizable locations where Bronson stood 50 years ago on the classic Once Upon a Time in the West, and I can't wait for fans to check out this latest chapter in our series of films with Bronzi."

Once Upon a Time in Deadwood comes out in the U.S. on October 1st on digital and on November 19th on dvd. Uncork'd Entertainment is handling distribution in North America and international sales. For more information and updates, please visit the film's Facebook page at Uncork'd. Along with the trailer, also check out the throwback poster that will have you yearning for a quick trip to the old West.