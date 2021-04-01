You think Zack Snyder's 4-hour Justice League cut is excessive? If we're to believe Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino is hiding a 20-hour cut of his latest opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a vault somewhere in Los Angeles.

The actress was recently asked about the probability of DC Comics fans ever getting to see the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut, which reportedly contains unseen footage of her Harley Quinn interacting with Jared Leto's Joker. Instead of celebrating that possible HBO Max release, she decided to tease fans with a much longer Tarantino cut for her Sharon Tate Performance. She does confirm a Once Upon a Time version that runs nearly an entire day, but it is April Fools' Day, so perhaps she is exaggerating.

Margot Robbie was speaking with Variety when she let it slip that there is an excruciatingly long version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood floating around. The Snyder Cut has been the talk of online film forums for months. Now that it has finally arrived, cinephiles are wondering what other exotic and extravagant cuts exist out in the wild. Robbie offers this tease.

"There's a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood that would...there's so much more that you didn't get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can't make the cut."

Margot Robbie does not mention anything about the potential release of this extra footage, or what it may contain or reveal. Quentin Tarantino, on the other hand, has confirmed that there is a lot of extra footage from the movie that may see the light of day via Netflix. He has, or at least had, plans to cut Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into several episodes utilizing never-before-seen footage and turning it into an all-new experience much in the same way he turned The Hateful Eight into a streaming miniseries for Netflix. There has been no update on that in quite a while.

Margot Robbie did offer up what she knows about The Ayer Cut of her original Suicide Squad effort. It appears that Warner Bros. is keeping that version under the desk for possible later use as the studio is currently in the midst of promoting James Gunn's quasi-sequel, sorta-reboot The Suicide Squad. About the Ayer Cut, Robbie sounds like a lot of the naysayers who claimed we'd never see The Snyder Cut in all it's 4-hour glory.

"There is not a David Ayer cut that is in the works or going to be released."

It's anyone's guess on whether or not we'll ever see longer cuts of Suicide Squad or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But it seems likely that if fans are hungry enough, the studios will eventually oblige. It appears that Quentin Tarantino really does want to extend Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a miniseries that gives us more of Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton. This news about the 20-hour cut was first shared by Margot Robbie. This news originated at Variety.