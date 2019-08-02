There's a decent chance we're going to see a much longer cut of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Recently, a rumor popped up, via entertainment reporter Kyle Buchanon, that stated the director was planning on releasing a longer cut for Netflix, much like he did with The Hateful Eight, which would be cut into episodes. Buchanon, taking to Twitter, had this to say.

"I keep hearing Tarantino told the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actors that he'll put their deleted scenes back when he recuts the film into episodes for Netflix, akin to what he recently did with Hateful Eight."

Were it only for that tweet, this would merely exist in the plausible rumor mill. Now, however, we have further evidence from one of the stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that further confirms this rumor. Nicholas Hammond, who plays Sam Wanamaker in Quentin Tarantino's ode to 60s Hollywood, recently was interviewed and, lo and behold, he confirmed, to the best of his knowledge, such talks are taking place. Here's what Hammond had to say.

"There is talk about there being a 4-hour Netflix version, as well, because there were a lot of scenes he shot that couldn't make it into the film because there just simply wasn't room. The promise is that like his other film, 'The Hateful Eight,' they just done a 4-hour Netflix version. And I think they're talking about doing the same. There are some actors like Tim Roth, wonderful actors, who never even made it into the film. I mean, they're entire roles got cut...The Netflix version will be great too."

As certain folks may recall, earlier this year, an extended cut of The Hateful Eight appeared on Netflix that was much longer than the theatrical cut. It was four hours and was divided into four different episodes, effectively turning the movie into a miniseries. It was later revealed that Tarantino worked on the cut personally with editor Fred Raskin.

With that in mind, it's highly possible the filmmaker could do the same for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We already know plenty of footage made it on the cutting room floor. So much so that certain performances were removed entirely. Aside from Tim Roth, James Marsden had been cast as the late Burt Reynolds. However, Marsden's part was removed from the final cut. Should this Netflix cut come to pass, we may still see the footage, in context, and not just as a deleted scene on the Blu-ray/DVD release.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, despite several controversies, is doing quite well. The movie set a personal best for Quentin Tarantino at the box office last weekend and critics, generally speaking, have responded very kindly, making it a likely awards season contender. Specifically, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie could be up for Oscars for their performances. Feel free to check out the full interview with Nicholas Hammond from the Discussing Film YouTube channel below.

