A 4-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could be out as soon as next year. Director Quentin Tarantino made the prediction during a recent screening of his latest project in Los Angeles. Before the movie hit theaters, Tarantino talked about the editing process and how much was left on the cutting room floor, noting that an extended cut was possible. Talks about a potential 4-hour version of the movie began to spread, and fans of the hit movie instantly started to get excited about what that could look like.

Quentin Tarantino appeared at the For Your Consideration Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screening with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Discussions about the 4-hour version came up during the Q&A session. The regular movie already sits at 161 minutes with a subsequent re-release adding 10 more minutes of footage. Tarantino had a tough time in the editing process and turned to Sony's Tim Rothman for advice. The director explains.

"It's all good. It's all great. I don't know if an audience would sit for it, but I love it. So we showed it to Tom Rothman and it was like, 'OK, here this all is. We know that this is a movie, but maybe you can help us out because we like everything.'"

This definitely got the audience's attention. The 4-hour version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is something that has been teased several times now by Quentin Tarantino. This led Brad Pitt to ask, "The real question is are we going to get to see this one way or another?" Now, on the spot, the director had to come up with an answer for the excited screening crowd. Tarantino had this to say.

"Hey look, it's all good so once this whole thing is said and done, maybe in a year's time, we probably will."

While Quentin Tarantino wasn't definitive in his answer and did not give a firm release date, the extended cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is pretty much inevitable. Tarantino has gone back to his projects many times over the years to make director's cuts and a miniseries for Netflix with The Hateful Eight. Tarantino fans can even go watch Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair at his movie theater the New Beverly.

Like all of his projects, Quentin Tarantino put a lot of work into Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He wrote five episodes of the fictional Bounty Law series in hopes of someday actually shooting them and releasing it. Brad Pitt recently talked about the possibility of the movie getting the miniseries treatment like The Hateful Eight got on Netflix. "It's almost the best of both words: You have the cinema experience that exists, but you can't actually put more content in the series format," said Pitt. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Tarantino decides to do. Tarantino's words on the extended cut were first reported by Collider.