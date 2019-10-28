Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is coming home for the holidays. The acclaimed ninth film from two-time Academy Award Winner Quentin Tarantino comes to Digital November 26 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD December 10 with even more sights and sounds of the '60s. Also available in a limited 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition with 7" vinyl record, collectible vintage poster and an exclusive new mini edition of Mad Magazine as inspired by the movie.

Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Academy Award nominee Brad Pitt give "explosively funny and emotionally complex performances" as actor Rick Dalton and his longtime friend and stuntman Cliff Booth, alongside Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in the blockbuster ninth film from writer and director Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Related: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is So Disappointed by Tarantino's Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time

Also arriving December 10 is a limited 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition of the film, sure to make any Tarantino fan's holiday wish list. Premium collectible packaging will contain a 7" vinyl record with two of the soundtrack's grooviest tunes (complete with turntable adapter), a collectible vintage poster for the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyn-o-mite! and an exclusive new MAD Magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series "Bounty Law," Lousy Law. The collector's edition is available for pre-order today from Amazon.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com and target.com.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital releases come loaded with even more sights and sounds of the '60s, featuring over twenty additional minutes of footage that delves deeper into world of Rick Dalton's Hollywood. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital include an additional behind-the-scenes look at the film's production design, cinematography, costume design, cars and more.

Collectors will also be delighted by exclusive packaging and gifts-with-purchase offered at retail for the film's Blu-ray release. These include "Rick Dalton" movie poster cards available at Walmart, a vintage-style film magazine with over 26 never-before-seen production photos available at Target and a collectible steelbook available at Best Buy. All exclusive offerings are available for pre-order today.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features "one of the greatest casts of all time"-including Robbie, Julia Butters, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino-and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has proven to be a favorite of fans and critics alike. The film earned Tarantino the highest-grossing box office opening of his career, and it has been Certified Fresh by RottenTomatoes.com. Cinemablend's Sean O'Connell calls Leonardo DiCaprio's turn as Rick Dalton "the best performance of his career," while TIME's Stephanie Zacharek says, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood ranks among Quentin Tarantino's finest." Pete Hammond of DEADLINE writes, "The best movies surprise us, move us, make us think and entertain all at the same time. This one does all of that."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has a runtime of approximately 161 minutes and is rated R for language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use and sexual references.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

• Over Twenty Minutes of Additional Scenes

• Five exclusive behind the scenes pieces including:

• Quentin Tarantino's Love Letter to Hollywood

• Bob Richardson - For the Love of Film

• Shop Talk - The Cars of 1969

• Restoring Hollywood - The Production Design of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

The Fashion of 1969

DVD BONUS MATERIALS

• Over Twenty Minutes of Additional Scenes