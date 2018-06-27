We have our first look at Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The image was shared by Leonardo DiCaprio, not a man we often associate with being overly active on social media, but he provides us with our first look at the director's latest. The image features DiCaprio and his co-star Brad Pitt, both of whom look like they belong in late 1960s Hollywood. This is the first time these two actors are working together in a movie, but the second time they're both working with Tarantino.

Firm plot details are mostly being kept under wraps right now, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor, Sharon Tate," per Quentin Tarantino. The image signifies that, if production hasn't begun already, it should be getting underway very soon.

The rest of the cast is absolutely stacked which includes Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Nicholas Hammond and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. Even though the movie will deal with Charles Manson and the famed Manson Family murders, it's been made clear that particular subject matter won't be the main focus. The real question is, who is going to wind up playing Charles Manson?

This marks the first time in his illustrious career that Quentin Tarantino will be making a movie for someone other than The Weinstein Company. Following the massive Harvey Weinstein scandal last year, the Pulp Fiction director decided to take his business elsewhere, resulting in a major competition between virtually every studio in town, save for Disney. Ultimately, Sony won out and they will be handling distribution for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set for release on August 9, 2019. The release date will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death.

Quentin Tarantino has said repeatedly that he plans to direct ten movies and then bow out. This will make his ninth, meaning that it could be his second to last, assuming he keeps true to his word. Then there's the matter of the Star Trek movie he pitched that he also may direct, which would potentially be his last movie. If that holds true (and that's understandably a big if) then this could be Tarantino's last original movie before retiring as a director. Either way, this is shaping up to be something pretty special. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie are made available. You can check out Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post for yourself below.