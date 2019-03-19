May 25th will mark 25 years to the day that director Quentin Tarantino's pinnacle film Pulp Fiction played at Cannes. There has been no official word from Tarantino yet, however we are hearing that he will return once again to Cannes on that very date to premiere his new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino has said that he thinks this film is the closest he has ever come to Pulp Fiction, so his being there on scene for the new premiere certainly makes a statement of how strongly he feels about his new film.

A premier of this magnitude would be perfect at the Cannes Film Festival. The Festival, known worldwide for presenting great cinematic art, seems like the best place to bring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into the eyes of the world for the very first time.

The stars are aligning, as it looks like Quentin Tarantino will be in Cannes on May 21st to present the film. The auspicious date coincides by being the 25th anniversary to his legendary film Pulp Fiction being premiered at Cannes. Tarantino won the Palme d'Or that year, the highest prize awarded for film at the festival. Pulp Fiction moved from Cannes into the collective mind, becoming pop culture worldwide.

Sony, who is putting out the movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has a spokesperson denying that an offer from the festival has even been received, or that any decision has been made as to going there. I am sure they are saving the big announcement for a time where they can play up Quentin being at the showing as well as adding a bunch of hype and fanfare to the serendipitously timed event. Tarantino has been working on the script for five years. That is a lot of time. He says this about the process.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old. I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore."

He went all in on finding the right guys he needed to act out such a deep, rich story. Quentin picked Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, because he thinks on screen they come off as "the most exciting star dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman." That's not all he had to say about having such great actors voicing his story for this film.

"I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

The movie centers on the duo Rick and Cliff. Cliff Booth (Pitt) is the old longtime stunt double for former Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio). The film is set in 1969 Los Angeles where hippies abound in a wild scene including the menacing Charles Mason and the Mason Family murders.

Tarantino was born in 1963, and moved to LA when he was four years old, so he has the experience of growing up in the exact environment he brings to life for us on screen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled for theatrical release on July 26th. This year's edition of Cannes runs May 14-25. This news was first reported at Hollywood Reporter.