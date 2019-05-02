Quentin Tarantino has been working like a madman to prepare Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for its Cannes premiere. Back in April when the initial lineup was announced, Tarantino's upcoming opus was not included because the director was not yet finished editing it at the time. The director shot the movie on 35mm film, which is not an easy process while editing when compared to the digital realm. The analog look is nearly impossible to replicate digitally and it is Tarantino's chosen method, even if it takes more time to edit. Now, it has been announced Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will make it to Cannes this year.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux wasn't making promises back in April about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's inclusion at this year's Cannes, but he hoped Quentin Tarantino would be finished. The director reportedly worked extra hard to make sure everything will be ready in time for the film festival near the end of this month. Everything is now green lit and ready to roll. Fremaux had this to say about Tarantino's process.

"We were afraid the film would not be ready, as it wouldn't be released until late July, but Quentin Tarantino, who has not left the editing room in four months, is a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes! Like for Inglourious Basterds, he'll definitely be there - 25 years after the Palme d'Or for Pulp Fiction - with a finished film screened in 35mm and his cast in tow."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to premiere on May 21st, which is the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's iconic Pulp Fiction. It seems to be fitting as there already have been comparisons to the director's latest work to the 1994 classic in terms of multiple storylines. Thierry Fremaux says Once Upon a Time is a "love letter to the Hollywood of his childhood, a rock music tour of 1969, and an ode to cinema as a whole."

It was first believed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was going to be about Charles Manson. The cult leader is a part of the fabric of the movie, but he is not the main focal point. Instead, the movie focuses on Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters, Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively. Dalton is a washed up actor trying to find his way in a new entertainment industry with his sidekick and stuntman Booth. Margot Robbie plays Dalton's neighbor, Sharon Tate.

Details are still sketchy surrounding Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but that's to be expected considering the movie doesn't open until July. The release date of July 26th, was initially planned for August 9th, which is the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death. Quentin Tarantino is about to get busy on the promotional side of things, so we should get some extra information on the movie soon. Variety was the first to reveal the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cannes news.