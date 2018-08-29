Quentin Tarantino has found his Charles Manson. The filmmaker is currently in production on his latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will be his ninth overall as a director. The casting process has been ongoing during the course of production, as Tarantino is assembling a massive ensemble for his latest. Thanks to a new report, we have word that he's cast Damon Herriman as the infamous Charles Manson. The Australian actor is best known for his role on FX's Justified.

We've known since long before this movie even had a title, when it was simply being shopped around to various studios as "9," that Charles Manson was going to be in it. Initially, it seemed like this movie was going to sort of be about Manson, a cult leader who put together a "family" that committed a series of brutal murders during the year in which Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place. Though, it looks like this will be a movie about Charles Manson, inasmuch as Inglourious Basterds is a movie about Adolf Hitler.

This new report also brings word of several other new additions to the cast. Rumer Willis has signed on to play British actress Joanna Pettet, with Dreama Walker on board as actress and singer Connie Stevens. Costa Ronin will play Polish actor Voytek Frykowski, who also fell victim to the Manson Family and was murdered at Polanski's home. Margaret Qualley is set to play a character named Kitty Kat, with Madisen Beaty as a girl named Katie and lastly, Victoria Pedretti as someone by the name of Lulu. Considering the sheer volume of previous cast members that have been announced, including Lena Dunham, Al Pacino, Tim Roth, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden and Damian Lewis, just to name of few, it's safe to assume a great many of them are going to have very small bit parts.

The movie takes place in 1969 and centers on Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double and friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a drastically changed Hollywood. Margot Robbie has been cast in the role of Sharon Tate, who was a victim of the Manson Family and the wife of filmmaker Roman Polanski. We recently reported that Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha will be portraying a young Polanski for Quentin Tarantino.

Production is currently underway on what could be Quentin Tarantino's second-to-last movie as a director, assuming he sticks to his guns about only directing ten movies. Tarantino partnered with Sony for the production. He had made all of his previous movies for The Weinstein Company, but in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, he took his business elsewhere and Sony won the bidding war. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019. This was first reported by The Wrap.