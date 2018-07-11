Quentin Tarantino is continuing to flesh out the cast of his latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We recently got our first look at Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio together in costume as they were gearing up for production. Now, as things ramp up, the movie has added ten new cast members to help fully flesh out the massive ensemble. It sounds like most of these new additions will be playing relatively minor roles, though, most of their specific parts have not yet been disclosed.

The new cast members included Spencer Garrett, Martin Kove, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro, Nichole Galicia, Mike Moh, Craig Stark, Marco Rodriguez, Ramon Franco and Raul Cardona. Garrett's character is the only one for which any specific details were revealed. He's set to play a TV personality and interviewer for the elite in Hollywood. Given what we already know about the plot, that seems to fit in nicely. Garrett is best known for his work on the SyFy series The Magicians and HBO's Insecure. The rest of these new cast members will be playing a "variety of characters," according to the report.

These new cast members join an already stacked lineup that, in addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who are working together on screen for the first time, includes Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy and Al Pacino. There are few directors working today who could manage to put together an ensemble like that and Quentin Tarantino is one of them. He's put together some impressive casts before, but he may have outdone himself here.

When news of the movie first broke, it was being talked about as a Manson murders movie. However, it was later revealed that, while Manson will have a presence in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, that won't be the primary focus. Instead, the movie will center on Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Pitt). The former is a star of a western TV series, with the latter playing his long time buddy and stunt double. The movie takes place in 1969 while they're navigating hippie Hollywood in Los Angeles. Rick, as it happens, has a very famous neighbor in the form of Sharon Tate (Robbie).

This is the first movie that Quentin Tarantino isn't making for The Weinstein Company. Sony won the rights to partner with the director for the project after nearly every major studio in town tried to woo him with elaborate presentations. The project has been compared to Pulp Fiction and is said to be quite expensive to produce, but it has series box office and awards season potential written all over it. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to arrive in theaters on August 2, 2019, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tates' death. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.