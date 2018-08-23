Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast continues to grow with the addition of Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, and Lorenza Izzo. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a former actor on a western TV series and Brad Pitt as Dalton's longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie is portraying Sharon Tate, who just happens to be Dalton's next door neighbor. A recent picture of Robbie as Tate was released, proving that Tarantino made a wise choice in casting, as Robbie looks exactly like Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will feature Lena Dunham as a character named Gypsy, while Maya Hawke has been cast as the fictional character Flower Child, and Lorenza Izzo will portray Francesca Capucci, a glamorous Italian movie star. It isn't clear who Austin Butler will play in the movie at this time. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond.

Quentin Tarantino took some time during this year's CinemaCon to discuss Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where he stated that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will be "the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford." The director also revealed that the movie takes place during the height of the "counterculture explosion," which is the same time as the height of the hippy movement as well as a pivotal turning point in Hollywood. The Manson Family murders are the backdrop behind all of the changes occurring in the film.

When the project was first talked about, it was believed that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was going to be about Charles Manson, but Quentin Tarantino later clarified that the movie will not focus on Manson and the murders. The director compares his new film to his classic Pulp Fiction, noting that it's the most similar to that project than any of his previous movies. There's a lot of actors in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so one can imagine that there's going to be a lot of stories going on at the same time, just like Pulp Fiction.

It was recently announced that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 26th, 2019. It was originally supposed to be released on August 9th, which is the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's murder. It's believed that the release date was changed in order to avoid possible controversy over capitalizing on Tate's death. As for the casting of Lena Dunham, the role will be her first for a major feature film. The new casting announcements for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was first reported by Deadline.