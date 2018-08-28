The cast for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood absolutely refuses to quit growing. Tarantino has already been in production on his latest directorial effort for weeks, but that doesn't mean he hasn't found time to add to his ever-growing ensemble left and right. We now have word that several more people have signed on for various roles in the late 1960s period piece, including the actor who will portray a young Roman Polanski.

Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha, who is pretty much an unknown in the U.S., will take on the role of Roman Polanski in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We had previously heard word that Polanski, who has had a prolific career as a filmmaker but a very troubling and controversial personal life, would be a key part of Quentin Tarantino's movie, which will also feature Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, who was married to Polanski prior to her murder at the hands of the Manson family. In that way, it makes sense to include him, though, it's a decision that could come with some controversy, given Polanksi's past, having been subject to a serious sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl in 1977. At the time the filmmaker was in his 40s.

It's really all a matter of how Quentin Tarantino handles the inclusion of controversial characters in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as Charles Manson is likely to be included in the movie as well. This new report also brings news that several others have joined the cast, including Danny Strong, Sydney Sweeney, Clu Gulager, James Landry Hebert, and Mikey Madison. As has been the case with many of those being added to the cast, the nature of their roles hasn't been disclosed. This latest casting announcement comes not long after we reported that actor Mike Moh will portray the legendary Bruce Lee for Tarantino.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been compared to Pulp Fiction in tone and, though the Manson family will be included, this movie isn't about Charles Manson and his followers. The movie centers on Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double and friend Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). The movie is set in 1969, with the pair struggling to make it in Hollywood now, which has changed dramatically.

The impressive cast also includes the previously announced Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Al Pacino, and Nicholas Hammond. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2019. Sony decided to push up the release by two weeks recently. Initially, it would have been released on the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.