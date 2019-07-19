Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters next week and Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the first clip. Quentin Tarantino is massively proud of his upcoming movie and what he was able to pull off with his cast and crew. After working so hard to have an edit ready for Cannes, the director took it back and started to tinker a bit more with his original cut. With that being said, Tarantino has a ton of unused footage, which may end up being used for an upcoming Netflix miniseries, if the director feels it's right.

In the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip, Kurt Russell's Randy character, who is a stunt coordinator, isn't a fan of Brad Pitt's stuntman Cliff Booth. Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton and Cliff are a team, and Dalton is trying to convince Randy to keep him on the project. As soon as things are about to heat up, the clip ends and we're left wondering if Dalton sticks to his guns, or fires Cliff. It doesn't look like Cliff will be working on that project.

Quentin Tarantino was recently criticized for having Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in the movie and not having her say too much in comparison to her male co-stars. At Cannes, Tarantino got a bit snippy with a journalist when asked about it, but he maintains that her part was not supposed to be that big. The director had this to say about Tate's place in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"The thing about it is, unfortunately she's a woman who has been defined by the tragedy of her death. While not making the Sharon Tate story, I wanted to explore who she was, the person. In doing research on her she sounds almost too good to be true from everybody who knew her. She knew a lot of people so there's a whole lot of verbal historical accounts of her. She just seems to be one of those too sweet for this world kind of person."

With that being said, Quentin Tarantino did add more of Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate to the movie, but she still does not have that much dialogue, which was by design. "I thought it would both be touching and pleasurable and also sad and melancholy to just spend a little time with her, just existing," Tarantino said. He didn't have to come up with a larger part and claims, "It was just a day in the life. It's a day in the life of all three of them, that Saturday in February." Tarantino has always maintained that the movie wasn't going to be directly about Charles Manson or Sharon Tate.

Related: Tarantino's Once Upon a Time Leaves Bruce Lee's Daughter Feeling Annoyed

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26th. Quentin Tarantino is busy promoting the movie, but he has a lot of ideas of what he wants to do afterwards, which includes a TV series based on the fictional Western Bounty Law from the movie, which Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton stars in. He may be done with movies, but TV might be Tarantino's next project. You can watch the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip below, thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio's Twitter account.