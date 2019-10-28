It looks like Quentin Tarantino may have a shot a whole episode of the fictional Lancer show from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The digital and Blu-ray release of the acclaimed movie is on the way with 20 minutes of additional scenes. We now have a look at one of the deleted scenes and it's of the late Luke Perry and Timothy Olyphant in the 60s cowboy Lancer series with young actress Julia Butters. One has to wonder just how much extra footage Tarantino has from the entire movie.

Quentin Tarantino says that most of the footage that didn't make the final Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cut is from the Lancer series. The director even wrote and shot scenes that would allow the audience to have a better understanding of the episode.

Luke Perry and Timothy Olyphant are bickering in the deleted scene, while Julia Butters tells the two adults to knock it off. It's not clear if any of the deleted scenes from the movie will end up in a director's cut in this Blu-ray release, but some will find their way to the big screen.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting rereleased in theaters with extra footage, which adds some scenes from the upcoming Blu-ray release. In addition to the 20 minutes of new scenes, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital versions also feature five behind-the-scenes featurettes including, Quentin Tarantino's Love Letter to Hollywood, Bob Richardson - For the Love of Film, Shop Talk - The Cars of 1969, Restoring Hollywood - The Production Design of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Fashion of 1969. The Blu-ray package is looking like the way to go for this particular movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be available in a limited 4K UHD Collector's Edition with a poster for the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyn-o-mite!, an exclusive Mad magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series Bounty Law, and a 7" record. Quentin Tarantino and crew went all out for the physical version of the movie and did the same with the recently released soundtrack, which is on double colored vinyl.

The digital version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood comes out on November 26th, while the physical editions, including the limited set, will be out on December 10th, which is just in time for the holidays. The limited set seems like must-have for any fan of Quentin Tarantino's work, so one might want to grab that one early in case they sell out. Audiences have been gravitating towards some of the special edition box sets over the past few years, especially with the vinyl resurgence currently underway. Some fans like to have the physical artifact in their possession. The deleted scene was provided to us from Entertainment Weekly.