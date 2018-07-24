Quentin Tarantino must be in heaven. He's described the late 60s as the best period of his young life. And now he's transformed the streets of Hollywood into a 1969 playground. One has to wonder if he's using the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood not to just make a movie, but to create his own personal time machine. A new video has arrived from set, and the city has certainly been transformed.

In the video, we see period cars and buses. Park benches. Store fronts that have been taken back in time. And it is all rather magical. One can't help but get lost in this transformative world, a place Tarantino has described as being much better than today.

The eagle-eyed viewer will notice a lot of Quentin Tarantino trademarks in the video. Not only do we get a period accurate Hollywood, there is a fairytale element to it all. The Zombies' hit song Time of the Season plays in the background as a vintage Starline Tours bus goes drifting back. There is an ad for Honey West on the side of the bus, which airs in syndication Sunday's at 3:00 pm on channel 13. The show originally aired from 1965-1966. The show follows a very sexy young woman who takes over her father's detective agency after his untimely death. And is a favorite of Tarantino's.

On another bus we see an ad for Tarantino's signature Red Apple cigarettes with the slogan 'Perfectly browned low tar cigarettes.' And a wooden bus bench advertises 93 KHJ Boss 30, the number one radio station in America. Further in the video we get to see a grocery store that has been taken back to the year 1969. And there are some seriously low prices being offered inside. Extras are decked out in period garb.

Elsewhere we see an old phone booth with a payphone inside, something that has completely disappeared from the Hollywood landscape. Across the street, the Vogue theater plays The Night They Raided Minsky's, a 1968 film from director William Friedkin starring Britt Ekland. The attention to detail here is pretty astounding, and you have to imagine Tarantino laying on a floor somewhere mapping out everything he needed to see.

Elsewhere, we get to see an old book store, more period cars. The final shot pans up, and we realize Tarantino couldn't pull all of new Hollywood down, as a billboard for the current USA show The Sinner looms over everything ominously. Guess he'll have to CGI that out.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood recently moved from August 9th, the 50th Anniversary of Sharon Tate death, to July 26, 2019. The drama takes place in the heart of Hollywood around the time of the Charlie Manson murders. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as aging actor Rick Dalton, who's considering leaving town with his stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt. Margot Robbie stars a Sharon Tate. Other cast members include Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.The video comes from Phil Grishayev.