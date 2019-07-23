As if any of us have forgotten by this point in time, back in March, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Riverdale star Luke Perry suffered a stroke and passed away at age 52. But all is not lost as his final film role will be in Pul Fiction and Kill Bill writer-director Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That motion picture is all set to hit a theatre near you this Friday, and today we have a heartwarming story from Luke Perry's son. Jack Perry posted a tribute to his late father over on Instagram along with a video of himself climbing up onto his father's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood billboard.

Oh, boy. I'm getting a little verklempt over here. Talk amongst yourselves for a moment. I'll give you a topic. The Holy Roman Empire was neither holy nor Roman nor an empire. Discuss. Okay, now that we're done referencing semi-classic Mike Myers' characters from Saturday Night Live in this serious post, let's get back to the tearjerking. Luke Perry's son, Jack Perry AKA professional wrestler Jungle Boy, writes this.

"Big premiere tonight. He deserved this, and I'm very proud of it. A stud in life, and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever."

For those of you out there that somehow might be unaware, Luke Perry is perhaps best known for his role as Dylan McKay on 199 episodes of the hit '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210 with Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth. But that's by no means all. The man also starred in such films as Fran Rubel Kuzui's Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Kristy Swanson and Donald Sutherland and Luc Besson's The Fifth Element with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich. Not to mention his as role Fred Andrews in 46 episodes of The CW's gritty Archie reboot, Riverdale.

As mentioned above, Luke Perry's final film role is in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Perry's costars in the much-anticipated movie include Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Emile Hirsch. Margaret Qualley joins them along with Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino. Kurt Russell rounds out the cast along with Zoë Bell, Michael Madsen, Clifton Collins Jr., Scoot McNairy, Lorenza Izzo, and Rebecca Gayheart. Damon Herriman also stars as Charles Manson, alongside Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, Rafał Zawierucha as Roman Polanski, and Julia Butters as Meryl Streep.

Related: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Gets Rated R for All the Usual Tarantino Reasons

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is produced by David Heyman along with Shannon McIntosh, and Tarantino. Robert Richardson provides this new movie with its sure-to-be stellar cinematography while Fred Raskin will edit it all together. Columbia Pictures is behind the film along with Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica. Sony Pictures Releasing unleashes Tarantino's tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age into a theater near you on July 26, 2019. Meanwhile, this heartwarming story comes to us from Jungle Boy's Instagram.