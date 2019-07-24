Last weekend, Disney couldn't wait to be king again, as The Lion King remake absolutely dominated the competition, on its way to a record-breaking $191 million debut. While there is some stiff, albeit very different, competition coming down the pipeline this week in the form of Quentin Tarantino's latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 1960s period piece will be no match for Simba, as The Lion King will once again, rather easily, take the box office crown.

Disney's latest remake is set to bring in between $80 and $100 million on its second box office weekend. Should director Jon Favreau's movie come out at the top end of those estimates, it will be in very rare territory as few movies ever managed to bring in $100 million or more on their second frames. Avengers: Endgame managed to earlier this year and other movies to accomplish the rare feat include Black Panther and Jurassic World. Even on the low end, it's clear middling critical reviews aren't hurting The Lion King one bit. As it stands, the remake holds a relatively poor 53 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience rating is much better, at 89 percent.

This weekend's big (and only) newcomer is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This serves as Quentin Tarantino's follow-up to The Hateful Eight and also marks his first movie with Sony Pictures, who won the project in a heated war between the major studios. It's an expensive, ensemble period drama set in 1960s Hollywood that boasts a stacked cast led by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who plays the late Sharon Tate. Other real-life figures such as Bruce Lee, Roman Polanski and Charles Manson appear.

Related: Tarantino Wants to Turn Fake Western in Once Upon a Time Into a Real TV Show

Despite having to settle for second place, the movie should get off to a decent start with between $35 and $45 million. Tarantino's ninth movie originally debuted at Cannes to very strong reviews. Currently, it boasts an 89 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Depending on how audiences respond, word of mouth could be the ace in the hole or the nail in the coffin for this one, which needs to perform like a blockbuster and also looks to garner some love during the upcoming awards season. No easy task.

Rounding out the top five will be Spider-Man: Far from Home in the three spot, which should add another $10 million or so and, with any luck, will cross the $1 billion mark by Monday. Crawl and Yesterday should both be in the $3 to $4 million range in the four and five spots, respectively. Elsewhere, Aladdin will inch ever closer to $1 billion worldwide as well, which is great for a movie many were worried might wind up underperforming. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 The Lion King 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 3 Spider-Man: Far from Home 4 Toy Story 4 5 Crawl 6 Yesterday 7 Aladdin 8 Stuber 9 The Farewell 10 Annabelle Comes Home