Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently shooting in and around the Los Angeles area and Margot Robbie has shared the very first image of herself as the late Sharon Tate. The image shows the 28-year old actress in late 1960s attire, standing in front of a large door. It's remarkable just how much Robbie looks like Tate in the image and fans of the actress on social media are flipping out over the resemblance.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a former star of a western TV series, and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both men are struggling to stay afloat in a rapidly changing entertainment industry that they no longer recognize. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate who lives next-door to DiCaprio in the film which will have the Manson Family murders as a running thread. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was first rumored to be about Charles Manson exclusively, but Quentin Tarantino squashed those rumors pretty much right away.

Sharon Tate was the actress and wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered on August 8th, 1969 by the Manson Family. Tate had been entertaining guests and they were all brutally stabbed to death, with a police report stating that the actress had been stabbed sixteen times, and that five of the wounds alone would have been fatal. To make matters even worse, Tate was two weeks away from giving birth. The murder shocked the entire world.

Debra Tate, Sharon's sister, owns the life rights and is fiercely protective of her sister's memory. She has been highly critical of anything having to do with her sister, which also, at one time, included Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Debra Tate was initially angry that Tarantino had not reached out to her about the project. However, the director ended up talking to her, which made Tate very happy. She had this to say about Tarantino.

"I'm pleased he reached out. He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on August 9th, 2019, which is just one day shy of the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death. In addition to Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the stacked cast also features Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Quentin Tarantino's projects are always events, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood looks to be stepping things up a notch. You can check out the first image of the actress as Sharon Tate below, thanks to Margot Robbie's Instagram page.