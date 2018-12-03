Margot Robbie reveals that she did not speak with Roman Polanski when she agreed to take on the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Polanski was married to Tate at the time of her brutal murder by the Manson Family in 1969. Tate was a famous model and actress, who was also pregnant at the time she as killed. An official image from the set proves that Robbie can look a lot like the late actress and model.

In a new interview, Margot Robbie was asked if she spoke to Roman Polanski before taking the Once Upon in Hollywood role. Robbie is playing a historical figure yet again for the movie, but admits that there was already plenty of information out there about Sharon Tate when it came time to research for the part. She had this to say when asked about contacting Polanski.

"No, I didn't. But he wrote a book and there's so much detail in there that I actually didn't need to."

Roman Polanski wrote an autobiography in 1985, which is the book that Margot Robbie is referring to. The actress was also asked about working with Brad Pitt and past co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and said, "I'm barely on set with them," which seems to confirm that Once Upon in Hollywood will have the overlapping storylines like Pulp Fiction. As for working with Quentin Tarantino, Robbie has nothing but great things to say about the experience. She explains.

"Everyone asks me: How is it? How is he on set? I've been on sets for pretty much the last 10 years and I still walk on and think, This is soooooooo coooool! Look at that! That's amazing! Oh my gosh! I'm like a kid in a candy shop and then Tarantino walks on and he's got the same, if not more, enthusiasm and he's so excited. It's his film set and he's not jaded at all - he's just so happy to be there."

When asked again about taking on the role of Sharon Tate in Once Upon in Hollywood, Margot Robbie wasn't sure if she was the right actress to pull off the role because of differences in physical appearances between herself and Tate. However, Quentin Tarantino did not think that it was a big deal at all. Robbie had this to say about her conversation with the director about physical appearance.

"I'm very flat-chested and Sharon Tate was not. So I asked (Tarantino): Any fake-boob situation? and he said, No, it does not change the character."

As evidenced by the first promo picture from Once Upon in Hollywood, Margot Robbie makes for an excellent Sharon Tate. Quentin Tarantino has been tight-lipped about the specific storyline for the upcoming movie, but he did clarify that the project is not solely about Charles Manson. When the movie was first announced, many were under the impression that Once Upon in Hollywood was going to be about Manson and the murders. It is now believed that part of the story will be one of the many going on within the movie. You can read the rest of the interview with Margot Robbie over at Net-A-Porter.