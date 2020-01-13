Everybody knows that using a cellphone in the movie theater is pretty disrespectful to other moviegoers. However, one Once Upon a Time in Hollywood viewer apparently didn't know that and was beaten up by a yoga instructor. The incident took place during a screening of Quentin Tarantino's latest project in Iowa back in September and has found the attacker behind bars after an arrest warrant was issued over the weekend. This is not the first time something like this has happened and it certainly will not be the last.

According to court documents, 34-year old Nicholas Glasgow was arrested this past Friday for the incident. Before beating up the cellphone user during Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Glasgow complained to the theater staff. According to court documents, Glasgow "demanded they speak to the victim about his phone usage." Glasgow then said the employees needed to "take care of it or I would." Apparently no theater staff addressed the situation, so the yoga instructor took matters into his own hands and things got violent pretty quickly.

After Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ended, Nicholas Glasgow, according to court documents, "approached the victim and his friend and demanded they apologize for ruining the film" by using their cellphones. Without warning, Glasgow, who again is a yoga instructor, hit the victim in the face and then began kicking him while he was on the ground. Police say the victim had "swelling, soreness, and redness to his face, and had his eyeglasses broken from the assault." Glasgow was apparently able to leave the scene and thought that everything was all behind him until the cops knocked on his door on Friday to deliver the arrest warrant.

Nicholas Glasgow was charged with assault and criminal mischief. He spent the weekend in jail and was released this morning. Aggravated misdemeanors are punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of $625 to $6,250 in Iowa, while the criminal mischief charge has a potential penalty of up to 1 year in jail and fines ranging from $250 to $1,500. This seems like a pretty costly way to get your point across, especially for a movie that probably already cost at least $10 to get into. However, it should also serve as a warning to anyone thinking about using their cellphone during a movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is already cleaning up this awards season. Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards have already happened and the movie has been nominated for ten Academy Awards. Quentin Tarantino and crew will more than likely come home with a few statues this year. Hopefully Nicholas Glasgow was able to finally see the movie without any cellphone interruption. At the very least, he has a pretty good story from the incident. You can check out the court documents over at The Smoking Gun.