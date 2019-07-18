Quentin Tarantino is known for shooting a lot of additional footage and then whittling it all down in the editing process. The director's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was no different. He worked hard to get the movie to premiere at Cannes on time and since then, he has gone back and further toyed with the movie, shaving about two minutes off in the process. Will he go back and do the same thing he did with The Hateful Eight miniseries for Netflix?

Earlier this year, Quentin Tarantino revealed that Netflix had asked him about the possibility of turning The Hateful Eight into a miniseries with additional footage. The director thought it was a great idea and chopped the movie up into 4-50 minute episodes, with 25 extra minutes of footage not shown in theaters. Tarantino had this to say when asked about doing the same thing with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I got a lot of footage I can do that with. I could do a definitely bigger version of this. We'll see what happens. But I couldn't be happier with this cut. This is the cut, as far as I'm concerned, and I want to ride this horse until the legs fall off and then after that we'll see how I feel about it."

It does seem a bit early to be talking about an expanded Netflix version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but this is Quentin Tarantino we're talking about here. He has admitted to writing novels when he writes scripts, so there could be a lot more out there. The director has already written five episodes and has three outlines of a Bounty Law TV series, which is the fictional Western series Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton stars in. The director also has a play written. For a guy talking about retiring, he seems to have a very different idea of it than a normal person.

If that wasn't enough, Quentin Tarantino is still toying with the idea of taking on the Star Trek franchise. He has agreed that it will be like "Pulp Fiction in space," but says there will be a gangster element too. With that being said, the director is unsure if he'll tackle the project when all is said and done. Star Trek fans seem to be divided about the thought of Tarantino taking it on, but it could be pretty epic and very unique at the same time.

Related: Tarantino's Once Upon a Time Leaves Bruce Lee's Daughter Feeling Annoyed

For now, Quentin Tarantino's main focus is to get Once Upon a Time in Hollywood out into theaters. The director is immensely proud of what he and his crew were able to pull off, including one particular scene at the infamous Spahn Ranch, where Manson and his group lived, which Tarantino believes is one of the best scenes he's ever done in his whole career. Regardless of where it ends up, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is shaping up to be a must-see for Tarantino fans. The interview with Quentin Tarantino was originally conducted by Deadline.