There's a new underground Once Upon a Time in Hollywood promotional campaign going down. Quentin Tarantino's next movie has a huge buzz surrounding it as it prepares to premiere later this month at Cannes on the 25th anniversary of his breakout project Pulp Fiction. In the movie, which takes place in 1969, Leonardo DiCaprio plays washed up actor Rick Dalton and his face is the focus of new promotional posters for the movie.

While these posters are promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there is no mention of that in the new promo art. Instead, it's Leonardo DiCaprio on a poster for a movie called Operazione Dyn-O-Mite and it is clearly a spoof of Steve McQueen's 1966 movie Grand Prix. It's a throwback to the old school movie posters from the 1960s with hand-drawn art and it looks like the real deal. So far, these posters have been spotted on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles as of this writing.

The Cannes premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to drum up some Academy Awards hype for the movie. Quentin Tarantino is going to be making a large entrance with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and more members of the star-studded cast, which many are calling a throwback to the old days of the film festival when it was glitz and glam, but that's not why the movie has been generating Oscar buzz this early. Apparently, the small amount of people who have seen bits of what Tarantino has been tirelessly trying to finish say it's amazing.

Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the movie and she recently talked about taking on the role. Robbie was able to get the blessing of Tate's sister, Deborah, to portray the late model/actress on the big screen, which is no easy task. Tate's family talked to Robbie about her and what she was like all of those years ago and Robbie did not take this lightly. She explains.

"It was immensely important for me to honor Sharon's generous spirit. I felt an enormous sense of responsibility. She really was such a beautiful character to play."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to premiere on May 21st at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, the movie also stars Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry. So far, the public response to the promotional material has been positive, which will surely grow after the premiere later this month. From there, the movie will debut in theaters on July 26th. You can check out the awesome fake posters for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below, thanks to Sony Pictures.

Some clever viral marketing posters for Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD up on Sunset Blvd pic.twitter.com/Y3nkYBnvmd — Quinton Buxton (@QBComics) May 6, 2019

I have to believe Quentin was definitely drawing on this movie poster promoting 1966’s GRAND PRIX for this ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD art floating around. pic.twitter.com/sATznCGutN — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 8, 2019