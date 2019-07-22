Once Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts an impressive cast and a lot of them are featured in their own character posters. Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie has already had a bunch of great promotional posters modeled after fake movies from within Once Upon a Time and character posters featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. However, the latest posters expand on the cast and have been spotted on billboards in major cities. Luke Perry's son Jack even found one of his father in Los Angeles and scaled it to pose for a picture.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate, and Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth are all featured in the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood posters. Luke Perry plays Scott in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the movie serves as his last role on the big screen. The actor sadly passed away earlier this year after complications from suffering a massive stroke. Actress Margaret Qualley plays Cat, while Al Pacino plays Marvin Schwarzs and they have their own posters too.

Additionally, Mike Moh's Bruce Lee, Timothy Olyphant's Johnny, Kurt Russell's Randy, and Damian Lewis' Steve McQueen are all featured in the new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood posters. Even Sayuri the dog gets her own poster as Brandy. Quentin Tarantino has been going all out in promoting the upcoming movie, which has a considerable amount of hype surrounding it. The director has talked about calling it quits when it comes to taking big screen projects on, but he still has a few idea floating around which could turn into possible projects down the line, like a possible Kill Bill 3.

Quentin Tarantino recently spoke about the decision to cast Margot Robbie in the role of Sharon Tate. According to the director, she was always the first choice and he did not have a second choice planned if she declined. However, while he was finishing the script, he happened to get a letter from the young actress stating she would love to work with him at some point. Tarantino recalls, "She said she's a big fan of my films and she would love an opportunity to be in one of my movies. I took that as a good sign."

One of Quentin Tarantino's talents as a director is putting together a great cast to help propel his storyline. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is obviously no different, though there is a lot of pressure for Tarantino to deliver since the early hype has been so strong. Regardless, the director, as usual, is confident that his fans will enjoy the story he has crafted and believes it contains some of the best work of his career. You can check out all of the character posters below, thanks to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood site.