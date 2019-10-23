Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is going to be re-released in theaters with brand new footage. Quentin Tarantino's latest is already a box office success and has been hailed as one of the best movies of the year. Now, Sony Pictures is looking to further capitalize on that success by bringing the 1960s period piece back to theaters with four new scenes that weren't included in the original cut.

According to Sony, the new cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will include 10 minutes of footage in total. That will bring the movie's runtime to just shy of three hours at 2 hours and 51 minutes. That said, Avengers: Endgame proved that mass moviegoing audiences aren't afraid of long movies, assuming they feel the juice is worth the squeeze. Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, had this to say about it in a statement.

"Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it's meant to be seen - in theaters on the big screen - with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat."

This comes not long after it was revealed that the movie won't be getting its previously scheduled released in China. While the reasons haven't been revealed by Chinese censors, it's said that the whole thing boiled down to the portrayal of Bruce Lee. Actor Mike Moh plays the martial arts legend in the movie and it's become subject of controversy, as Quentin Tarantino's portrayal of him in several scenes has been called into question.

It's already been revealed that Tarantino won't re-edit OUATIH to appease Chinese censors, and since Sony gave him final cut, he doesn't have to. However, Tarantino previously revealed that a lot of footage made it on the cutting room floor, so there's more than enough to add some more scenes for audiences to enjoy domestically. As for what will be included in these scenes? That has yet to be revealed. The new, longer cut will be released on more than 1,000 screens starting on October 25 across the United States and Canada.

Related: Tarantino Defends Bruce Lee Fight Scene After Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Blacklash

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centers on Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth as the two make their way around an industry they don't recognize anymore. The movie takes place in a fictionalized version of 1969 Hollywood. It gained attention early on for including Sharon Tate and the grizzly Manson family murders. Though, the movie isn't really about that subject matter.

To date, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has already grossed an impressive $368 million worldwide, more than four times its $90 million budget. The impressive and huge ensemble cast is led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt and Margot Robbie. It's expected this will be a major player during awards season, so a re-release like this makes a lot of sense for Sony. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.