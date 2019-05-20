The 2019 Cannes Film Festival will play host to Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the filmmaker has personally requested that those who have the chance to view it early not spoil the experience for other moviegoers. Cannes is a special place for Tarantino, and this year has special meaning, as 25 years ago Pulp Fiction premiered at that very same festival. But a lot has changed in the years since and Tarantino has taken it upon himself to try and preserve the experience of his latest for viewers who have to wait until it's actually released.

The acclaimed filmmaker penned an open letter kindly requesting for anyone who sees the movie early to not discuss anything that is too revealing, be it in a review or on social media. Quentin Tarantino has some twists and turns in his previous outings and it seems likely it will be no different this time. The letter was shared to the official social media accounts for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the hashtag #NoSpoilersInHollywood. Here's what Tarantino had to say in his letter.

"I love cinema. You love cinema. It's the journey of discovering a story for the first time. I'm thrilled to be here in Cannes to share 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked so hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you."

Generally speaking, if a movie studio such as Sony, who is handling this title in particular, wanted to avoid anything getting out early, they would put a review embargo on the title. However, since this is premiering at Cannes, part of the deal is allowing critics to weigh in, so reviews and social media reactions will be out in the world very shortly after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premieres on May 21.

As such, it seems reasonable for a filmmaker to make such a request. This is actually becoming increasingly common with big movies. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo did something similar ahead of both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, asking that fans not spoil the movie for others before they've had a chance to see it.

This is arguably the biggest movie debuting at Cannes and one of the most anticipated of 2019 overall. It has an absolutely stacked cast from top to bottom, headlined by Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. It takes place in 1960s Hollywood and will, at least partially, deal with Charles Manson and his followers. The core plot revolves around DiCaprio and Pitt, who play an actor and his stunt double, respectively. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to arrive in theaters on July 26. Be sure to check out the letter from the official Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Twitter account below.