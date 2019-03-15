Our first look at Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is reportedly coming next week. The trailer has officially been rated and it will clock in at just over 90 seconds. Tarantino hasn't released a movie since 2015's dark western The Hateful Eight and fans are eager to see what the iconic director has cooked up this time. Luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to get our first tease.

As for when exactly the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer is going to drop, that is a mystery for now. There have been rumors that it will debut as early as Monday, March 18th or on Friday the 22nd in front of Jordan Peele's Us. With that being said, the trailer would officially premiere on Thursday the 21st, which means that it would more than likely end up online earlier that day. Regardless, the trailer for the latest from Quentin Tarantino is finally on its way.

As with most Quentin Tarantino projects, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts an impressive cast. However, this just might be the director's most impressive cast to-date. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, and Bruce Dern. Additionally, the project will include Luke Perry's final role. The former Beverly Hills 90210 star sadly passed away last week after suffering a massive stroke the week before. DiCaprio posted a tribute to Perry on social media, which you can read below.

"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in 1969 Los Angeles and it features Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton. Dalton is a former star of a western TV series. Brad Pitt plays Dalton's longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both characters are struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize, finding themselves out of touch. Margot Robbie stars as Dalton's next door neighbor, who just happens to be Sharon Tate.

There's still a lot of mystery surrounding Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it is believed the storytelling will be nonlinear and that it will feature multiple storylines like Pulp Fiction. Whatever the case may be, this movie will probably be pretty massive upon its release this summer, coinciding with the 50 anniversary of Sharon Tate's murder. The project was originally going to come out on August 9th, which is the exact date of the Manson Family murders, but it has been moved up to July 26th. Trailer Track was the first to announce that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer is rated and on the way.