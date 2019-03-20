Quentin Tarantino spent five years crafting the script for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and we finally have our first look at his labor of love. The movie is set in a time where Hollywood was rapidly changing along with the culture in the late 60s, right when the Manson Family was on the loose and right before things started to spiral into chaos in America and around the world. Tarantino was 7-years old in 1969 and is excited to bring this story to the big screen.

The first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer comes after some posters for the project were released, featuring stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, who looks stunning as the late Sharon Tate. However, the movie includes even more of an impressive cast, including, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and Luke Perry. Quentin Tarantino has brought out some heavy hitters for the project that he says is the comparable to his classic 1994 Pulp Fiction.

Pulp Fiction premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25th, 1994 and there are major expectations that Quentin Tarantino will be bringing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to the annual festival on the 25th anniversary of his box office breakthrough. There are rumors circulating that the director will be delivering the movie on May 21st, but that has yet to be officially confirmed. According to sources, Tarantino is hard at work in the editing process with a goal to deliver Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Cannes on time.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is bringing Leonardo DiCaprio to the big screen as Rick Dalton, a former western move star trying to find his way through the rapidly changing town of Hollywood. Dalton is joined by his long-time stuntman, Cliff Booth, who is played by Brad Pitt. The two start to try and figure out how to move their careers forward in an uncertain time while Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, who just happens to be Dalton's next door neighbor. Quentin Tarantino has brought together a pretty complex story, which looks like it will be a homerun when it hits theaters this summer.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26th, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's brutal murder at the hand of the Manson Family. As for the Cannes premiere, that is uncertain at this time, but tying it together with the 25th anniversary of Pulp Fiction seems like a no-brainer. However, Quentin Tarantino isn't going to rush to finish his editing just to make an anniversary deadline. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will premiere when the director feels that it is ready for the world to see. With that being said, you can check out the first trailer below, thanks to Sony Pictures.