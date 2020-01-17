Quentin Tarantino is only going to make ten movies before he calls it quits, but that doesn't mean he won't find other ways to keep himself busy. Case in point, we learned last year that the filmmaker had plans to turn the fake western TV show Bounty Law from his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a real thing. Now, Tarantino has offered an update, saying that he intends to direct all of the episodes himself. Though, it may be a while before he gets around to it.

Recently, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture. With that, Quentin Tarantino made the press rounds a bit again, as he surely will be leading up to the Academy Awards. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Bounty Law and if he intends to do something with the scripts he's written. Here's what Tarantino had to say about it.

"As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half. It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don't really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It's about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. I'd liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there's a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I'll do them, and I will direct all of them."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino math (in part since he counts Kill Bill as one movie), was his ninth movie. That means, assuming he's good on his word, and there's no reason to think he isn't, he's got just one more movie to make. One might assume he would get to work on that before handling Bounty Law, but it's hard to say.

In any event, it looks as though Quentin Tarantino will be writing and directing his first TV series in the future. The big question is, can he get Leonardo DiCaprio to reprise his role as Jake Cahill, a character played by the fictitious Rick Dalton, as played by Leonardo DiCaprio? That one is a bit of a head scratcher in terms of logistics. One would think Tarantino would have to find another actor for the gig, as DiCaprio is not only very busy, but he doesn't come cheap.

However things end up playing out, the idea of Tarantino making an old-school, half-hour western show seems like a fun concept, especially taking into account what little we saw of Bounty Law in the movie. The other question is, where will the project end up? Tarantino has a decent relationship with Netflix, as he re-cut The Hateful Eight as a miniseries for the streaming service last year. So that may seem like a logical fit. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.