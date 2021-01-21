George Clooney admits to being drunk once on the set of One Fine Day. The 1996 movie was Clooney's first big studio production, and he starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, who remembers the actor smelling like a "brewery" while they were shooting on that particular day. While the movie was not a hit when it opened in theaters, it has since become a cult favorite, though it was pretty tough on the actors at the time.

In a new interview, George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer recall working on One Fine Day back in the mid-1990s. "The other thing about the film was, with very few exceptions, we were doing two different movies. I was in one world and working, and you were in another world and working," Clooney remembers, referring to the fact that their characters spend a lot of time apart in the movie. The actor then remembered a night that he partied to hard and had to work the next day. Clooney explains.

"I was in New York, I was staying at the Morgans Hotel, and my friend Rande Gerber, who is my partner now in the tequila company - I had the day off. So, I had a few drinks. We stayed up and had a few vodkas or something. Then I came home at 1 in the morning, and I'm like, 'Oh sh*t' I was pretty hammered."

Rande Gerber is the husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford and, as George Clooney noted, partnered with the actor on Casamigos Tequila, which they sold back in 2017 for $1 billion. However, back in 1996, they were just good friends partying while Clooney was working on One Fine Day, which caused some problems for the actor on the set. You can read more about what Clooney had to say about it below.

"I woke up at 5 in the morning. I was like, 'I feel OK.' Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm still drunk.' I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer and I sat down, and you looked at me. You go, 'What?' And I was like, 'I didn't know we were going to work today.' And you go, 'You're still drunk.' It's a scene we did in a oner where you and I are talking back and forth to each other. I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a ..."

Michelle Pfeiffer interjected and said, "Like a brewery," before George Clooney said it was more like a "distillery." Whatever the case may be, they were able to get through their scenes together without too many more problems, though that wasn't the hardest part of making One Fine Day. Pfeifer then brought up the time that Clooney showed up on set with a "broken face." The actor enjoyed some basketball with the crew, but sustained a pretty serious injury.

"I took an elbow in the face from one of the crew members, and it broke my eye socket," he added. "And I was like, 'I can still shoot.' I remember we actually shot scenes where we blocked half of my face with a kid."

It sounds like George Clooney was a bit of a handful in his beginning days of big studio movies. From One Fine Day, he went on to star in Batman & Robin, which the actor himself calls one of the worst movies of all time. It's not clear if Clooney boozed it up while on the set of the Batman movie, but Arnold Schwarzenegger smoked a lot of cigars while they were filming. You can check out the interview with Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer over at Variety.