Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for Regina King's One Night in Miami The movie is based on the stage play of the same name by Kemp Powers, and it stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson with Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick. Academy Award-winning actress King has already ignited whispers of another win, but this time for her directorial work. One Night In Miami will begin streaming on Amazon Prime starting January 15th.

One Night In Miami... takes place on one incredible night in 1964, as four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). The trailer teases this night, along with the possibility of further Academy Award nominations for its all-star cast.

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate. The movie premiered at the fall festivals last year and it already has considerable buzz behind it.

When asked about taking on this Amazon Prime original movie, Regina King recently said, "I'm really interested in being able to tell a love story with a real historical event as the backdrop." Plus, she was left inspired by Kemp Powers' original story. "[It] truly captures the conversation and the reflections of the Black man's experience more than anything that I've ever seen," says the director. She and Powers were able to collaborate, which helped King out a lot when she was focusing on the visual aspect of the project. "He was like the Kemp-orpedia," King says laughing. "Any bit of research that I wanted to do, I didn't have to spend as much time on Google, looking it up, because he'd already done it."

As for finding the right cast, Regina King knew exactly what she wanted from her actors. "I was looking for great actors who knew that they should be sleeping, breathing, drinking who they were playing every step of the way," she says. In the end, she knew she had made the right choice right when the cameras started rolling. One Night In Miami... is produced by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming movie above, thanks to the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel. One Night In Miami can now be seen in select theaters.