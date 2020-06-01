The news that popular anime series One Punch Man is being slated for its own live-action adaptation from Hollywood came as quite the pleasant surprise to many. Well, one indie group wants to show the industry how it should be done, and have released a short trailer teasing a fight between our heroes Genos and Saitama.

The short film stars Alfred Hsing, who is mostly known for his stunt work, as Saitama aka One Punch Man and Yoshi Sudarso, who you may recognize from various Power Rangers shows including Power Rangers Dino Charge and Power Rangers Hyperforce, as Genos. Both actors look pitch-perfect as their respective characters, and the movie has clearly adhered strictly to the source material for the costumes. The trailer teases a particular fight scene between the two, one which will be familiar for fans of the anime show. Taking place at the beginning of the series, Genos challenges Saitama to fisticuffs in order to test just how strong his new master is. The fight wonderfully demonstrates Saitama's unstoppable power and demonstrates perfectly why Genos would pledge his allegiance to this seemingly unassuming man in a red cape and bright yellow suit.

The upcoming One Punch Man movie has recruited Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to write the script. The duo has become reliable favorites for Sony in recent years, with them both having worked on the hugely successful Venom, which earned $856 million worldwide. The two also collaborated on both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which were massive financial hits for the studio as well.

Apart from the adaptation being live-action, few details have been made available at this time. Currently, there is no word on who might be in line to direct, but Avi Arad and Ari Arad are set to produce via their Arad Productions company.

For those unaware, One Punch Man is a comedic action series about a superhero named Saitama who, as the title suggests, is able to defeat literally any enemy with a single punch. Often this defeat concludes with his opponents exploding or being launched into space. Saitama acquired these skills by training so hard for so long that he lost his hair and now sports a perfect, shiny, bald head. Due to his total dominance on the battle-field, Saitama is having something of an existential crisis, growing increasingly bored with his gig as a superhero, as he awaits an opponent who will be worthy and provide him with a challenge. Along the way, he takes on a disciple in the form of Genos, a 19-year-old cyborg, with his own dramatic backstory.

The series is completely absurd, with Saitama's foes include a humanoid crab named Crablante, who mutated after eating too much shellfish. The series pokes fun at the tropes often found in superhero stories, anime, manga, and blockbuster movies, and, should it be adapted well, should prove to be a great time at the cinema. This comes to us courtesy of RE:ANIME