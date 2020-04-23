With the news dropping recently that a live-action adaptation of the popular manga-turned-anime series One Punch Man is going into development, everyone is now wondering who will be cast to play the titular bald superhero Saitama and his cyborg sidekick Genos. Well, the incredibly talented artist Bosslogic is here with his answer...Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his small-statured collaborator Kevin Hart.

The BossLogic artwork depicts Johnson donning the yellow and red outfit worn by One Punch Man, and even gives him the weary side-eyes that have become so synonymous with Saitama as he searches for an opponent that will prove a challenge. Hart meanwhile has been given the feathered blonde mop and lifeless yellow eyes of Genos, as well as his trendy high collar. Both actors look hilarious and are woefully miscast, as was obviously Bosslogic's intention, but still, there is something that is so wrong about the image that feels so right. Not to mention the fact that Johnson is already one of the baldest actors in Hollywood, which suits One Punch Man to a tee.

Really though, One Punch Man is not supposed to be an intimidating presence, making Dwayne Johnson the wrong man for the job for once. Equally, Genos is not the wise-cracking, comic relief, which is pretty much all Kevin Hart is known for. So, despite the hilarity of the idea of this particular pair tearing up the screen as this fearless duo, perhaps the search needs to continue.

The One Punch Man live-action movie news broke courtesy of a report, which stipulates that the writers behind Jumanji: The Next Level Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will be penning the script. Wait, does this make Johnson and Hart even more perfect...no, move on.

The adaptation will be live-action but, beyond that, few details have been made available at this time. The project is in development at Sony, with the movie being produced by Avi Arad, who notably handled every Marvel Comics adaptation before the company was acquired by Disney. There is no word as yet on who is being eyed to direct, or who will be cast.

One Punch Man is a comedic action series about a superhero named Saitama who, as the title suggests, is able to defeat literally any enemy with a single punch. Often this defeat concludes with his opponents exploding or being launched into space. Saitama acquired these skills by training so hard for so long that he lost his hair and now sports a perfect, shiny, bald head. Due to his total dominance on the battle-field, Saitama is having something of an existential crisis, growing increasingly bored with his gig as a superhero, as he awaits an opponent who will be worthy and provide him with a challenge. Along the way, he takes on a disciple in the form of Genos a 19-year-old cyborg, with his own dramatic backstory.

The series is completely absurd, with Saitama's foes include a humanoid crab named Crablante, who mutated after eating too much shellfish. Which could actually be the perfect role for The Rock. The series pokes fun at the tropes often found in superhero stories, anime, manga, and blockbuster movies, and, should it be adapted well, should prove to be a great time at the cinema. This comes to us from Bosslogic.