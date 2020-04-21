One Punch Man is getting the big screen treatment. The wildly popular manga series is being adapted into a movie by Sony Pictures. The studio, like every other studio in Hollywood, is interested in finding properties that can be turned into possible franchises. Given this title's popularity around the world, Sony sees an opportunity here, and they have tapped Venom writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to tackle the adaptation.

According to a new report, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will write the One-Punch Man movie script. The adaptation will be live-action but, beyond that, few details have been made available at this time. There is no word on who might be eyed to direct, but Avi Arad and Ari Arad are set to produce via their Arad Productions company. It's said that Sony is "very high" on the project, which could mean this will rocket up its priority list once things return to normal. At present, production is still shut down around Hollywood for the foreseeable future, given current events.

Originally launched as a web comic in 2009 created by Japanese artist ONE, One-Punch Man became a rapid success. It was later published as a manga by Jump Next with illustrations by artist Yusuke Murata. To date, 21 volumes have been published, with most of them being printed in English as well, with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide. The book was later turned into an anime, which has also surged in popularity. Two seasons have been produced and have aired around the world, including in the U.S. via Adult Swim. The story, generally speaking, centers on Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with just a single punch. Growing bored, he hopes to find a worthy opponent by the lack of challenge presented to him in battling the forces of evil.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner have become reliable favorites for Sony in recent years. The duo were both credited on Venom, which earned $856 million worldwide. The two also collaborated on both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which were massive financial hits as well. Pinkner has also written on shows such as Lost, Alias and Fringe. Rosenberg's small screen credits include Life On Mars, Happy Town and Zoo.

Comic book characters have been the subjects of some of the biggest movies, rather steadily, for two decades now. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought in more than $22 billion at the box office. But Hollywood hasn't had the same levels of success in adapting manga properties, though attempts have been made. Scarlett Johansson's Ghost in the Shell and Netflix's Death Note serve as a couple of more recent examples. Warner Bros. has also been trying to adapt Akira for years now, with the project facing setbacks again and again. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.