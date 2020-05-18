Fans were left stunned and excited when the news dropped recently that Sony Pictures will be developing a live-action adaptation of the popular manga-turned-anime series One Punch Man. Those same fans have been wondering who will be cast to play the lead role of Saitama, and now a new piece of fan art casts Deadpool and 6 Underground star Ryan Reynolds as the bald superhero with the all-powerful punch.

The artwork, courtesy of Reddit user Zarting, depicts Ryan Reynolds in a nonchalant, arms-crossed pose, typical of One Punch Man, and dons him in the recognizable yellow and red outfit with the white cape included. The artist has also removed Reynolds' beautiful head of hair, as is necessary for One Punch Man, with his glorious, shiny bald head is perhaps even more synonymous with the character than the incredible punch from which the series gets its name. Despite being one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, Reynolds' look even manages to come across as unremarkable in the way that Saitama needs to in order to surprise his enemies with his awesome strength.

Reynolds no doubt has the wit and talent to pull it off, having demonstrated much of his ability via his role as the Merc With A Mouth in the Deadpool franchise. He would certainly be able to bring that charisma and personality to the role of Saitama, and with the actor having already shaved his head for the Marvel anti-hero, he clearly is not afraid to feel the breeze against his scalp.

The news of the One Punch Man movie revealed that Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will write the script. The duo has become reliable favorites for Sony in recent years, with them both having worked on Venom, which earned $856 million worldwide. The two also collaborated on both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, both of which were massive financial hits for the studio as well.

Apart from the adaptation being live-action, few details have been made available at this time. Currently, there is no word on who might be in line to direct, but Avi Arad and Ari Arad are set to produce via their Arad Productions company.

For those unaware, One Punch Man is a comedic action series about a superhero named Saitama who, as the title suggests, is able to defeat literally any enemy with a single punch. Often this defeat concludes with his opponents exploding or being launched into space. Saitama acquired these skills by training so hard for so long that he lost his hair and now sports a perfect, shiny, bald head. Due to his total dominance on the battle-field, Saitama is having something of an existential crisis, growing increasingly bored with his gig as a superhero, as he awaits an opponent who will be worthy and provide him with a challenge. Along the way, he takes on a disciple in the form of Genos a 19-year-old cyborg, with his own dramatic backstory.

The series is completely absurd, with Saitama's foes include a humanoid crab named Crablante, who mutated after eating too much shellfish. The series pokes fun at the tropes often found in superhero stories, anime, manga, and blockbuster movies, and, should it be adapted well, should prove to be a great time at the cinema. This comes to us from Reddit user Zarting.