Podcasts have been taking true crime by storm. And Hulu's critically acclaimed dark comedy Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short celebrates our obsession with both the medium and the increasingly popular genre. The show's laugh-out-loud first season just came to a close, where we followed three unlikely heroes becoming amateur true-crime podcasters in an effort to solve a homicide in the Arconia, their swanky apartment complex.

Looking At Who Will Return And What To Expect In The Next Chapter Of Hulu's Hit Series

Co-creator John Hoffman has promised that many of the elements that viewers loved from the first installment will return, telling Entertainment Weekly he's "really happy with the direction it's going." So let's take a look at what we know is already confirmed and what's still up in the air.

Release Date

No official release date has been given, but Hoffman recently revealed to Elle Magazine that filming will start in a month. That means season two could very well deliver to Hulu around the same time of year that season one arrived.

Returning Cast

You can't have Only Murders in the Building without its central trio, and the final twist of season one counts on all three of them returning. That means our beloved heroes Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) will all be back.

One key player who will almost certainly return is Tina Fey in the role of Cinda Canning, the true-crime podcaster who announces in the season one finale a new podcast of her own: "Only Murderers in the Building." She'll likely be joined by Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Mabel's lover, who will definitely be involved somehow in the finale's newly-introduced case. "I think it's a really complicated relationship that [Oscar] and Mabel have and it's going to be interesting to see where it goes," said Hoffman in an interview with Deadline.

Jane Lynch as Neal's colorful body-double "Sazz" is another season two hopeful. Her late-season, scene-stealing appearance introduced yet another hilarious side-story, and Hoffman told Deadline he "can't imagine a world where Sazz isn't part of our group going forward".

Plot Details

By the end of season one, Mabel, Charles and Oliver have finally solved Tim Kono's murder. It turns out that Jan poisoned the poor guy, and the cat also died because it drank the poison in Tim's blood after his corpse had been left on the floor. As grisly as that was, champagne was still in order in the finale, so the trio celebrated on the roof of their building. But when Mabel steps away to grab more bubbly, Charles and Oliver receive a mysterious text instructing them to get out of the building, while sirens grow louder and louder nearby.

That's when the pilot episode's initial "flash-forward" finally plays out in real-time. "We have lots of questions as to why was Bunny in Mabel's apartment at the end of season 1...and was anyone else in there with her? That's the one question you could tee up," said Hoffman to EW.

Hoffman has revealed that Oliver's family would be further explored, while also teasing that fans would learn more about the history of the Arconia in the second season. Hoffman also confirmed to Elle Magazine that the next installment will feature an "expansion" to all the principal characters' stories. Hopefully, we'll have more to come once production kicks off on the Hulu comedy!