OnlyFans, the app mostly known for its adult-only content, announced today that they will no longer allow the sexually explicit photos and videos that have helped the company reach a worth of as much as $1 billion. They are making a distinction between nudity and 'sexually explicit content.'

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," Onlyfans said. "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy." The site's terms currently allow nudity except in the case of content featuring public nudity recorded in or broadcast from a jurisdiction where public nudity is illegal.

Billy Procida, a creator on OnlyFans, says he trying not to "freak out" over the policy change. He is a comedian and hosts 'The Manwhore Podcast,' but said he has paid for his rent from the explicit content he makes for OnlyFans. "This will take away a leg of my overall income as a creator," he said. "Summer was slower, but I was averaging my rent each month."

Lilli Sabine claims she earns $100 to $1,200 on OnlyFans for her explicit content, making up about half her income and helping towards paying off student loans.

​"Unfortunately, if I can't quickly get my fanbase over to another platform ... it will take out a major chunk of my content income. It can be super hard to convert followers over to new platforms, and I am going to have to rebuild everything from scratch if OnlyFans kicks sex workers and lewd creators off the platform."

The U.K.-based company, OnlyFans is struggling to find outside investors because of its adult content. ​"These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers," the company said on Thursday. OnlyFans represents itself as a "subscription social platform" for creators and their fans to connect, However, it's mostly recognized as a space for those who use it for sex work. Details about its upcoming "Acceptable Use Policy" were not immediately available.

​

The company said it will be releasing more information in the coming days and vowed to remain committed to aiding its creators through the changes. "We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform," the company said. "From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content," Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We're all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it."

Because of the pandemic the app took off in a way that was unexpected. As unemployed people have had to look for ways to supplement their income, many have turned to creating adult content and have survived financially in ways they might not have initially entertained. The company is now seeking to be appraised at $1 billion, in hopes of acquiring new investors. It has also launched a safe-for-work version of its app. The most popular personalities with OnlyFans pages include Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Tyga, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Rubi Rose, Tana Mongeau and Trey Songz.