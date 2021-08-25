OnlyFans won't be dropping explicit content from its platform after all. Recently, the announcement was made by the content creator subscription website that a ban on sexually explicit content would soon be going into effect. The company noted that the decision was made to "comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers," and as a result, OnlyFans was the subject of widespread controversy with subscribers and creators heavily criticizing the move.

The backlash did not go unnoticed, and new negotiations have taken place behind the scenes. Now, OnlyFans is announcing a complete reversal on their planned porn ban, revealing that they have "secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community." In other words, the company has signed new agreements with banks to pay content creators for OnlyFans, including those offering sexually explicit content.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," OnlyFans announced on Wednesday. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

"The proposed Oct. 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators," added a company spokesperson, per Variety. The rep declined to say which bank or banks has new or renewed deals with the company to pay OnlyFans creators. Some banks refusing to do business with the website if they continued to host sexually explicit material were what led to the brief plan to ban porn.

OnlyFans was founded by Tim Stokely in 2016. The website allows content creators to upload photos and videos only accessible by their own personal "fans" with a monthly subscription fee. It is especially popular with sex workers, many of whom have come to rely on the website for their income, though musicians, physical fitness experts, and other creators are also using the platform. It currently hosts a whopping 2 million content creators with around 130 million subscribers.

Celebrities have since taken notice of OnlyFans as well. Bella Thorne joined the platform last year and became the first person in company history to earn $1 million in the first 24 hours of launching her profile. Her presence on the platform was not without its own controversies, though the actress says the money made through the page will partly go to charitable causes. Other popular celebrities offering exclusive content on OnlyFans include Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and Rubi Rose.

OnlyFans will still continue their efforts to reach wider audiences outside of the sexually explicit content offered by many content creators. This month, they launched OFTV, a new streaming app that excludes pornographic material. Banning that content from the app allows for its distribution on platforms that disallow porn, and it is now available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and other devices. In any case, content creators and OnlyFans subscribers are now much happier about the future of the website given the recent development. This news comes to us from Variety.