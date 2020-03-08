Pixar's Onward won the weekend box office with a $40 million debut. The domestic numbers for the animated movie are in the lower realm of the early estimates, which had it around $45 million. Reasoning behind the muted response is unclear, but there are many people who believe the coronavirus (COVID-19) is to blame. As for the global numbers, those aren't too stellar either. Onward has made $68 million from 47 territories as of this writing, despite getting positive reviews.

Blumhouse's The Invisible Man continues to be a hit at the box office. The horror thriller took the second position this weekend after earning $15.1 million. The movie has earned nearly $100 million globally since hitting theaters last week. Ben Affleck's The Way Back debuted at number three with $8.5 million. Affleck's performance has been praised, though the project as a whole has been receiving mixed reviews.

Sonic the Hedgehog took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $7.9 million. The video game movie has been a surprise hit at the box office since it debuted in February. Concerns over the original design of the main character threatened to tank the project last year. Harrison Ford's The Call of the Wild came in at number five with $7 million. The movie, which has received mixed reviews, could go on to lose around $50 million when all is said and done.

Emma took the sixth position this weekend after taking in $5 million. The comedy drama is based on Jane Austen's book of the same name and stars Anya Taylor-Joy. Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy star alongside Taylor-Joy. Bad Boys for Life took the seventh spot with $3 million. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring sequel crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend.

Birds of Prey came in at number eight this weekend after bringing in $2.1 million. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn-focused movie has not been able to gain traction since hitting theaters in February. Impractical Jokers: The Movie took the ninth position with $1.9 million. The big screen adaptation of the original TV show has been a hit with audiences. Finally, Jumanji: The Next Level took the tenth spot after taking in $1.5 million. The sequel has been a constant earner at the box office since hitting theaters in December and has outlasted The Rise of Skywalker by weeks and is approaching the $800 million global mark. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

