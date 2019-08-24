Pixar Animation Studios hit the stage at the D23 Expo to shed some light on two of their upcoming projects, each of which will be hitting theaters next year. For next spring's Onward, leading voice talent Chris Pratt and Tom Holland appeared to greet the crowd and provide a first look at the movie. An official poster for Onward has also been revealed by Walt Disney Studios, and you can take a look at them below.

Check out the exclusive poster & still from #PixarOnward that just debuted at #D23Expo. See the new film starring @tomholland1996 and @prattprattpratt in theaters March 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9FVgUts3Y2 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Holland and Chris Pratt star in Onward as teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot. The story is set in a magical world with elves, trolls, mermaid, centaurs, gnomes, goblins, and most every other fairy tale creature you can imagine. When the inhabitants begin using mobile phones, cars, and other machines, the world begins to lose its sense of magic. Hoping to spend just one day with their father who died when they were young, the Lightfoots embark on a journey to see if there is any magic left in the world they can use to see their family patriarch. Along with Holland and Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Octavia Spencer also star. Dan Scanlon is directing, using a screenplay co-written with C. S. Anderson.

Certainly, to go without addressing this week's Spider-Man fiasco with Tom Holland on the stage would be akin to ignoring the big, pink elephant in the room. While not mentioning Spider-Man directly, Holland did address the tremendous support he was receiving from the fans by letting them know how appreciative he was for it. "It's been a crazy week, but I want you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3000," Holland is quoted as saying. There's no doubt that love is reciprocated by the fans, as the news of Holland's exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left every Marvel fan feeling heartbroken.

For the Pixar fans, the other 2020 movie with its first look revealed at D23 was next summer's Soul. Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx were officially revealed as a part of the cast, joining fellow voice actors Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs on the stage. A first look at Fey and Foxx's characters was also revealed for the movie, which is set in an alternate realm where souls are made to explain where they really come from. Pete Docter is directing and Dana Murray is producing. The movie is set to be released in theaters on June 19, 2020.

As for Onward, you can catch the Holland and Pratt movie when Pixar releases it in theaters on March 6, 2020. For fans of the studio, it may be hard to decide which of these two upcoming releases is more worthy of getting excited about, but fortunately, nothing is stopping us from watching them both. Chances are, Soul and Onward will both be huge hits for Pixar like virtually every other movie in their library has been. The first look at Onward comes to us from Walt Disney Studios on Twitter.