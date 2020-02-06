Disney has released a new preview for the upcoming Pixar release, Onward. This is the first original movie to come from the beloved animation studio in a couple of years, as 2018 and 2019 were dedicated to long-awaited sequels in the form of Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4. That changes this year as this featurette shows us. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland lead the cast of the studio's latest and, as we can see, they seemed to have a great time bringing this story to life.

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have palled around together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe previously, as Star-Lord and Spider-Man, respectively. In Onward, they're set to play a pair of brothers in a fantasy-filled world. Holland, in speaking about the movie, expresses appreciation about getting to go through this process with Pratt.

"The film Onward is a tale of two brothers trying to find their father. They perform this spell, which will hopefully bring their dad back... the best part of the job is that I got to do it with my buddy Chris."

The video, aside from showcasing some footage and cast interviews, gives us a window into the creative process. We see both Chris Pratt and Tom Holland in the studio together having a blast during recording sessions. Oftentimes, on animated movies, the cast won't end up recording together, largely for scheduling reasons. So it's nice to see the two actors working together here Pratt had nothing but kind words to say about the movie, making it sound like classic Pixar.

"It's a pretty great concept that has so much heart, and that's exactly what Pixar does so well... It's moving because it's rooted in real relationships"

Onward centers on a pair of teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt). The two find themselves with an unexpected opportunity to spend ad day with their late father and they set off on an extraordinary adventure aboard in Barley's van, Guinevere. Their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. However, when the boys' mom Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) discovers her sons are missing, she joins up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior, The Manticore (Octavia Spencer), and sets off to find them.

The movie is directed by Dan Scanlon, who previously helmed Monsters University. But he's also been part of the creative team on movies such as Coco, Inside Out and Toy Story 4. The cast also includes Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe and Ali Wong. This is just one of two original Pixar releases on deck for 2020, as the studio is also set to release Soul this summer, which stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. Onward is set to hit theaters on March 6. Be sure to check out the new featurette from the Pixar YouTube channel for yourself.