The movies of Pixar have become well-known for reducing everyone in the audience, from children to fully grown adults, to full-blown tears. From the robot love story in Wall-E, to the emotional adventures of Woody and Buzz in the Toy Story series, one thing is for certain when you sit down to watch a movie by Pixar, you are going to cry. Well, you best bring some tissues when you go and see Onward, as star Chris Pratt has taken to social media to declare that the movie left several grown men in tears.

"I can attest! I took about 20 people to a screening-half of them children. Everybody left saying it was their favorite movie ever. Lot of grown man tears. You have made something so very special. Cannot wait for the rest of the world to see your story. Really proud of this one!"

This came after a screening of the movie, wherein Chris Pratt says he witnessed these full-grown men well-up and break down at this suburban fantasy tale of elf brothers. Indeed, the actor is teasing some big waterworks, regardless of how old or how tough you may think you are.

Really though, we did not expect anything less from the studio that brought you the tragic demise of Bing-Bong in Inside Out. Somehow managing to puncture the hardened skin of the biggest cynic, the feelings evoked by Pixar movies are a testament to just how good they are at storytelling, and it sounds like the upcoming Onward will be continuing the trend.

Chris Pratt was sharing a previous tweet from the director and co-writer of Onward, Dan Scanlon, who had just shown the movie to his real-life big brother. Their family was in fact Scanlon's inspiration for the movie, and so the showing had particular personal significance to him. Scanlon responded to a fan's question regarding his big brother's reaction, and his answer is pretty quintessential Pixar.

"Longest hug he's ever given me."

Onward is set in a fantastical world, where the populace once had magic. Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, receive a wizard's staff as a prearranged gift from their father, who died before Ian was born and when Barley was too young to remember him. The staff comes with a spell that will bring him back for only 24 hours, so his sons can meet him. Prompted by Barley, Ian uses the spell, only to end up with just his father's legs. This causes the brothers to go on a quest for a way to bring back the rest of their father before the time runs out.

It is pretty evident then why Onward pulls so hard at the heart-strings. Tackling the subject of grief and the loss of a loved one, and the desire to see them again that follows, is something that most people will relate to.

Onward features the voice talent of Marvel Cinematic Universes members Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as the Lightfoot brothers, with an ensemble cast that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. The movie is due for release on March 6, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Chris Pratt's Official Twitter Account.

