The Invisible Man opened atop the box office last weekend with an impressive $28.2 million take, cementing the horror remake as an instant hit. This weekend, the lastest from Blumhose Productions will have some major competition in the form of Pixar's latest, Onward, with Warner Bros. also releasing Ben Affleck's The Way Back this weekend. Meanwhile, Focus Features is expanding Emma following a successful launch in limited release.

Disney/Pixar will once again prove to be a winning combination as Onward, which comes from director Dan Scanlon, is expected to win the weekend box office with a take between $40 and $45 million. That will put it in the same ballpark as recent Pixar originals such as Coco ($50 million) and The Good Dinosaur ($39 million). The movie, which stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, has been received well by critics so far, currently sitting at 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next up should be The Invisible Man, which is expected to bring in between $13 and $17 million on its second weekend. The latest from filmmaker Leigh Whannell has already grossed $53.8 million, as of this writing, against a $7 million budget. This is yet another win for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, who have a long-standing, financially beneficial partnership. Paramount Pictures looks to stay in the top three with Sonic the Hedgehog, which should collect around $10 million in its fourth frame. The video game adaptation may be able to pass the $300 million mark worldwide come Monday morning.

On the other end of the spectrum for Disney is The Call of the Wild, which will be in a tight race for the number four spot with The Way Back. Both movies should be dancing around the $8 million range. The Call of the Wild has held okay since its release a couple of weeks ago, but the Harrison Ford adventure was pricey and that $125 million budget will get in the way of profitability. Warner Bros. is hoping to score with the adult crowd with The Way Back, which reteams The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor with Ben Affleck. Tracking has it taking in between $6 and $10 million, which is a so-so start for the sports drama, which cost $21 million to produce. It centers on Affleck, who plays a recovering alcoholic coaching a basketball team.

Emma., which is a Jane Austen adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy, did quite well for itself last weekend in limited release, earning $1.1 million in just 97 theaters. Focus Features will expand the well-reviewed period piece into 1,500 theaters this weekend. It should land in the $3 to $5 million range. Sony Pictures, meanwhile, will continue to cash in with Bad Boys for Life, as the sequel will stay comfortably in the top ten in its eighth week with a take in the $3 million neighborhood. With $406 million worldwide already, expect Bad Boys 4 to become a top priority for the studio.

Rounding out the top ten should be Birds of Prey, which could see between $2 and $3 million in its fifth week. The DC Comics adaptation has $189.5 million so far. Not exactly what Warner Bros. was hoping for. Impractical Jokers: The Movie and 1917 will likely fill in the bottom two spots on the list this weekend with $2 million, give or take. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

Onward

The Invisible Man

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Way Back

Emma.

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

1917