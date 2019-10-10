Disney and Pixar are back with an all-new fantasy adventure comedy featuring the voice talents of Marvel's very own Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Today, we have the full-length trailer for Onward, along with a fresh new poster and a couple of stills from the movie.

Disney and Pixar's Onward, which hits theaters March 6, 2020, unveiled a new trailer, poster and images this morning. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley's mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios' all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team behind Monsters University.

In Disney and Pixar's Onward, brothers Ian and Barley seek an ancient map from the Manticore, once a fearless warrior whose tavern served as a waystation for travelers embarking on epic quests.

Part lion, part bat and part scorpion, the Manticore has adapted to changing times, but her adventurous spirt still lurks within. Octavia Spencer is the Manticore, as witnessed in one of two new images from the movie, which you can see below. It features Ian and Barley as they encounter this strange being inside her bar.

In the second photo from Onward, brothers Ian and Barley use a spell gifted to them on Ian's 16th birthday to magically conjure their dad-half of him, anyway-right down to his signature purple socks.

The new payoff poster for Onward also features this bottom half of Dad, where we get to see his socks, shoes and slacks, though the top half remains missing. Barley seems unphased by the whole deal, casually sipping on his soda, but Ian is a little more concerned.

Look carefully in the background and you'll discover some fun little easter eggs. A dragon on a fire hydrant. A pegasus unicorn munching on some garbage. Along with a few of the magical shops behind them, including a Medieval Times themed diner, what could only be a spoof of White Castle posing as a Pizza Parlor, and a fantastical Arcade. There are two moons, and a lot of mountains, all set against a purple skyline right of the side of a van in the late 70s.

Disney and Pixar shared a first look at Onward over the summer, around the time of Comic-Con and D23. This will be the first time Tom Holland and Chris Pratt have shared the screen since the blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame hit theaters this past April. You can check out the poster and images direct from Disney and Pixar.