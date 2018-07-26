Before he gets back to hunting and killing First Order Troopers as Poe Dameron in Star Wars 9, Oscar Isaac is taking out a few moments to go hunt Nazi scum in the new thriller Operation Finale. The second and finale trailer has arrived from MGM. And it's so intense, you may need dental surgery after watching it.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures dropped the final trailer for Operation Finale very early this morning. The film, directed by Chris Weitz, stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Greta Scacchi and Lior Raz.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures' razor-sharp thriller, Operation Finale, brings to life one of the most daring covert operations in modern history. Starring Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi, Schindler's List) and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ex Machina), the film vividly captures the ingenious and brilliantly executed mission to capture Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust.

Fifteen years after the end of World War II, acting on irrefutable evidence, a top-secret team of Israeli agents travel to Argentina where Eichmann (Kingsley) has been in hiding together with his family under an alias Ricardo Klement and execute an extremely dangerous abduction. In attempting to sneak him out of Argentina to stand trial in Israel while being pursued by the country's right-wing forces, agent Peter Malkin (Isaac) is forced to engage Eichmann in an intense and gripping game of cat-and-mouse with life-and-death stakes.

Operation Finale arrives in theaters later this summer, on August 29, right before the fall movies start pouring in and Oscar season really heats up. This looks like it could be a contender. It's a departure for Chris Weitz. Back in 1999, he and his brother Paul single handedly resurrected the teen movie genre with American Pie. He then took on the Heaven Can Wait remake starring Chris Rock, which was ultimately retitled Down to Earth. Then he showed his tender side with the romantic comedy About a Boy, which still stands as one of Hugh Grants finer moments. Next came the big budget family fantasy The Golden Compass, which flopped out of the gate. Chris would go onto direct The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Followed by A Better Life, a romantic drama about an East L.A. gardener struggling to keep his son away from gang bangers.

So, yeah, this post-World War II era thriller is definitely different from anything Weitz has done before. But the man is known for jumping genres and doing something slightly different every time he comes out of the gate. He brings a strong ensemble cast to back up Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley. But strangest of all is the inclusion of comedian and former League star Nick Kroll. What the heck is he doing here? It will be interesting to see what he brings to the table in a dramatic thriller.

You can check out the second full-length trailer for Operation Finale here, thanks to Sony Pictures. It actually looks really, really good. Though it might be a little too entertaining to qualify for an Oscar run, it certainly has the talent to back one up.