The first trailer for Operation Finale is here. WWII dramas have been a staple of cinema pretty much ever since the war ended. While they often turn out to be great cinematic experiences, it also seems like we're getting to a point where many of these stories have been told. Then something like this comes along that promises to tell a very different kind of war story on the big screen. This movie actually takes place years after the war, but deals with tying up one of the most heinous and important loose ends that needed tying up. It's very early, but this looks like the kind of movie that could have Oscar buzz written all over it.

This trailer is a bit understated in some ways. This isn't a war movie in the typical sense. While we may see some flashback battle sequences, this is a movie that focuses on a man hunt the trailer tries to ratchet up the tension in that respect. It does an effective job and also lays out why capturing this man is so important. This is one of the men chiefly responsible for the death of millions of innocent Jews during the war and bringing him to justice is something that can help mend very deep wounds. Understated as some of it may be, this movie looks like it could be something to look forward to this fall.

Operation Finale tells This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps. The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pepe Rapazote.

Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley are no strangers when it comes to appearing in movies that attract attention during awards season and this looks to be no different. One can practically smell the Oscar buzz for Kingsley already. The movie comes from director Chris Weitz who has had something of a mixed career when it comes to his directorial efforts. His previous credits include About a Boy, The Golden Compass and The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Not necessarily the guy you would expect to tackle something like this.

The screenplay comes from relative newcomer Matthew Orton. MGM is set to release the movie on September 14. That time period can often be a dumping ground for studios, but it also has a history of turning out pleasant surprises and sleeper hits. Here's hoping that Operation Finale falls into the latter category. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Operation Finale, courtesy of the MGM YouTube channel, for yourself below.