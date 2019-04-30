Before she plays Rey for what could be the third and final time in The Rise of Skywalker this December, actress Daisy Ridley will take on true Shakespeare with the upcoming adaptation Ophelia, which puts a nice twist on Hamlet. Today, we have the first trailer, which teams Ridley alongside an all-star cast and acclaimed director.

Daisy Ridley will be joined by Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, George Mackay and Tom Felton in this re-imagining of Shakespeare's work. Claire McCarthy is directing from a screenplay by Semi Chellas, adapted from the original play by William Shakespeare. The stirring drama will hit theaters June 28 before becoming available On Demand and Digital July 3, just in time for the July 4th holiday for all of you history and art theatre buffs who aren't in the mood for fireworks.

Set in the 14th Century but spoken in a contemporary voice, Ophelia is a dynamic re-imagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Ophelia (Daisy Ridley) takes center stage as Queen Gertrude's (Naomi Watts) most trusted lady-in-waiting. Beautiful and intelligent, she soon captures the attention of the handsome Prince Hamlet (George MacKay) and a forbidden love blossoms. As war brews, lust and betrayal are tearing Elsinore Castle apart from within and Ophelia must decide between her true love or her own life in order to protect a very dangerous secret.

Running a solid hour and forty-seven minutes, this Shakespearian experience is rated PG-13 for a scene of violence / bloody images, some sensuality & thematic elements. You can check out the trailer, which comes direct from IFC Films.

The movie is based on the award-winning novel by Lisa Klein. Clive Owen plays Claudius, with George MacKay as Hamlet, and Tom Felton playing Laertes.

Hamlet is one of the most well known plays on the planet, and has been performed on stage and screen multiple times over the years. Mel Gibson famously brought the classic work to the big screen in 1990's Hamlet directed by Franco Zeffirelli, where he starred in the lead role opposite Glenn Close as Queen Gertrude and Helena Bonham Carter playing Ophelia. Only six years later, Kenneth Branagh, who is known for adapting Shakespeare's work for the cinema, directed and starred in a 4 hour version of Hamlet that recreated the original play word for word. In that version, Kate Winslet, still riding high on her role from the blockbuster Titanic, took on the role of Ophelia. Julie Christie starred as Queen Gertrude.

Now we get to see Daisy Ridley taking on the iconic role of Ophelia, with Hamlet taking a back seat. Will it be one of the resounding adaptations? Maybe. It will definitely be interesting and very different from all the versions that have come before it.