A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt is in talks to join Cillian Murphy in director Chrisopher Nolan's next project, Oppenheimer. Sources have reported that Blunt is being sought-after to play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who will be played by Murphy, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

The duo of Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy under the direction of celebrated director Christopher Nolan is certainly an exciting prospect, with each of these cinematic creatives having proven their respective talents time and again. Blunt has also now proven to be something of a box office draw, with the actress having had not one but two movies crossing the $100 million domestic marker this year, something which no other actor has achieved since the easing of restrictions and the return to theaters. Blunt returned to lead horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which was released back in May and has grossed $160 million domestically and nearly $296 million worldwide, following it up with Jungle Cruise, which has since been a huge success for Disney.

Oppenheimer will see Christopher Nolan once again write and direct, with the movie set to be based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Universal have since described the project as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

"Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas' films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve," said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman, Donna Langley. "We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience."

Production on Oppenheimer is set to begin in early 2022, with the plan to shoot on Imax 65mm and 65mm large-format film. Alongside Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt as his leads, Nolan has assembled the likes of director of photography Hoyte Van Hoytema, who worked with him on Tenet, Dunkirk and Interstellar, as well as editor Jennifer Lame and composer Ludwig Göransson, who both also worked on Tenet.

The movie will see Christopher Nolan move away from Warner Bros., ending his long-running relationship with the famous studio, instead making Oppenheimer under Universal Pictures. The filmmaker departing with Warner Bros. came about thanks to their release strategy during the ongoing global situation, with Nolan taking umbrage with the studio's HBO Max and the day-and-date releases of tentpole projects. "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said of the decision which ultimately caused his decision to part ways.

Oppenheimer has been given a release slot in movie theaters of July 21, 2023; a date typically saved for Nolan's projects. This comes to us from Deadline.