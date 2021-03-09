Transformers fans who happen to have some money to blow many want to pay attention. The truck used as Optimus Prime in 2018's Bumblebee movie is currently for sale. No, it doesn't transform and it has seen better days but this truck was used to represent the lead of the Autobots on screen.

The Transformers truck was recently listed for sale in a Facebook group for truckers. The seller shared some information about the truck, as well as a picture. It does indeed look the part, though its best days are certainly in the past. The seller also made sure to note that the purchaser would be the proud new owner of a screen-used Optimus Prime. The listing reads as follows.

"I have zero clue on the total miles. It's got 85k on an overhaul without paperwork. New front rear end. New air compressor as of 2/23/20. This truck was featured in the ending scene of the motion picture Bumblebee, so it is the legitimate Optimus Prime. Ok, now here's what it needs: new driver's side door, some fenders, lower section of the grill. I was planning on having these things fixed before selling, but figured I'd give it a try as is. If I fix these items, the price goes up by whatever I spend on them. I'd guess around $2000. This is a very strong running truck. I use it daily, running an average 2500 miles/wk. I have no problem taking this truck anywhere in the country today. I'm only selling to make room for a newer truck with more creature comforts."

The big question is, how much will this truck set you back? The seller did not list a specific price, though he did mention that reasonable offers will be entertained. In an update to the post, it was explained that the seller is trying to get a downpayment for his house, so he is encouraging people to make him an offer.

"This truck has been sitting for almost a year now. Obviously with the cold weather it would take some doing to get it fired up, but it is definitely possible. At this point, I'm willing to entertain any reasonable offer. I'm trying to get a downpayment for a house, and honestly it saddens me to see my baby sitting there doing nothing. I'd rather sell him cheap to a good home than let him die in my yard. Make me an offer guys. Worst I can say is no!"

Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight, was released in 2018. It was the first live-action entry in the franchise not to be directed by Michael Bay. That proved to be beneficial as it was by far the most well-reviewed entry in the series to date. It also did reasonably well at the box office, taking in $467 million.

Paramount and Hasbro are currently working on several new projects. A Beast Wars spin-off is said to be in development, in addition to an animated feature directed by Josh Cooley. A Bumblebee sequel is also said to be in the cards. Those interested in the Optimus Prime truck can check out the listing over on Facebook.