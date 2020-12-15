It looks like Esther is up to her old tricks again in the upcoming horror prequel Orphan: First Kill. Played once again by Isabelle Fuhrman, the movie was only revealed very recently, but the actress has now taken to social media to tease the bloody antics to come, as well as confirming that she is on her last week filming the movie.

Orphan: First Kill will follow Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, who is now living under the name Leena Klammer, as she "orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena's new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost."

Fuhrman has aged 11 years since first playing the role of the supposedly 9-year-old Esther, with the actress now 23-years old. Reports have stated that, in order to get this, the movie will use "forced perspective shooting and a world-class makeup team" in order to help bring the character to life once again. This sounds like quite the task, and it will certainly be interesting to see how well the production team manage to pull to it off, and whether Fuhrman can once again convincingly play a "child" all these years later.

Fuhrman will be joined in Orphan: First Kill by The Bourne Identity star Julia Stiles, with the actress likely playing the protective mother who goes head-to-head with Esther in the horror prequel.

Orphan: First Kill is directed by The Boy and Brahms: The Boy II director William Brent Bell, who has been shooting the movie in Winnipeg, Canada. The script meanwhile has been written by David Coggeshall, who has a background in horror which includes the likes of Scream: The TV Series and The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia. Dark Castle's Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin are producing with James Tomlinson. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will serve as an EP with Jen Gorton and Josie Liang overseeing for eOne. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

Released in 2009, the first Orphan was a moderate success at the box office, grossing $78 million worldwide against a $20 million budget. The movie was not particularly well-liked by critics, and currently holds an approval rating of 56% based on 154 reviews, however, Fuhrman's central performance was lauded, with many critics heaping praise on her terrifying presence and hailing her as a villainous icon for the modern age of horror.

Orphan follows a couple, played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard, who have recently lost their baby and adopt a nine-year-old girl. They soon find out that she has a troubled and mysterious past, and that she is perhaps not at all who she appears to be. Also starring Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther alongside C. C. H. Pounder, Margo Martindale, Karel Roden, Aryana Engineer and Jimmy Bennett, horror fans cannot wait to get a glimpse into the beginnings of the small-statured monster.

Orphan: First Kill does not currently have a release date. This comes to us courtesy of Isabelle Fuhrman's official Instagram account.