Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman will return as Esther in upcoming horror sequel, Orphan: First Kill, and the actress has now discussed the follow-up describing it as "definitely not what I think most people will expect." Fuhrman first played the sinister character way back in 2009, and with this being a prequel, she will somehow need to slot into a role that requires her to look even younger than she did in the first Orphan, something which she says has "never been done cinematically."

"There's never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as child. And that was exceptionally difficult and really fun to do, because when I was a kid and I played Esther, I was constantly playing a 33-year-old hiding herself as a kid while I was also 10, and this time, it was like, 'here's a little weight off my shoulders,' since I just have to pretend I'm 10, because I'm already an adult."

Released in 2009, the first Orphan centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl, Esther. As she demonstrates increasingly bizarre behaviour, it is revealed during the movie's climax that Esther is in fact an adult woman with hypopituitarism, a rare hormonal disorder that stunted her physical growth and caused proportional dwarfism.

Isabelle Fuhrman will become Esther through a combination of clever make-up techniques and CGI, with Fuhrman previously revealing that the movie will use "forced perspective, camera angles, where we put the light" to transform the 24-year-old actress into a child-like monster once again.

Orphan: First Kill follows Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, who is now living under the name Leena Klammer. The horror begins when she orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena's new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. At the center of the story sits Esther and Julia Stiles' character, with Fuhrman praising the Jason Bourne﻿star and calling the experience of returning to the horror franchise "incredible".

"It was really cool to be back on that [Orphan] set. I think people will be shocked by that story. It's very different from what most people would expect and Julia [Stiles] is absolutely incredible in it, and we had a lot of fun making the movie together. It's definitely a story about the two of us and our relationship, and Esther's way that she came to the United States and how she found herself there."

Stiles discussed the horror project recently, even revealing that Orphan: First Kill will contain a twist to rival even that of the first movie. "I do not watch horror movies and when I was sent the script for it I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not into that genre,' and I was also really worried about going back to work after [current circumstances]," she said. "And the script was so dang good, I couldn't put it down and I was so surprised by the twist that I'm not gonna give away that I think you'll like it." This comes to us from, https://collider.com/orphan-2-first-kill-esther-isabelle-fuhrman-movie-history/|Collider.